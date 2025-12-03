Deadly shooting erupts between armed drivers in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County said an altercation between two armed drivers led to a deadly shooting.

The incident happened Wednesday around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Rutledge Road in unincorporated Longwood.

Officials said two motorists, both armed, were involved in an altercation that led to a shooting.

The suspected shooter fired into the other driver’s vehicle, causing it to crash. The wounded driver died at the scene.

Deputies said the shooter remained on the scene when deputies arrived and has been detained for questioning.

Detectives have stated that this is an isolated incident and there is no continuing danger to the public.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group