Deadly shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near downtown Orlando early Saturday morning.
Orlando police say units responded to reports of gunshots that were heard on West Jefferson Street between North Garland Avenue and North Orange Avenue.
According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died as a result of his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, D’Javan Gayden.
Orlando police homicide detectives are investigating and at this time do not have any leads concerning the suspect or suspects.
Police are asking you to call Crimeline if you have any information regarding this deadly shooting.
