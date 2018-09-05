Death investigation underway after man found dead on Boggy Creek Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Orange County after a man was dead on the side of a busy road, deputies said.
A passerby found the unidentified man Wednesday morning off the shoulder of Boggy Creek Road and Airport Park Drive.
Deputies closed the road at Airport Park Drive as authorities investigated and collected evidence.
The passerby called 911 about 1:45 a.m.
Deputies said the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, but it’s still unclear how he died.
Homicide and forensic investigators were collecting evidence to determine the cause of death.
No other details were released.
