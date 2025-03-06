Death investigation underway in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are investigating a death.

Deputies responded to a call in a semi-wooded area on Zuni Road in the Narcoossee area.

As of now, deputies have only confirmed that there is an active death investigation.

Officials have not released any details about the victim or the circumstances.

Deputies said they were alerted to search that area by neighbors.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

