Death of toddler might be 'torture case,' Orlando Police Department tweets

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The death of a 2-year-old boy could be considered a “torture case,” the Orlando Police Department tweeted Wednesday.

     

    Victoria Toth, 24, was arrested last week on charges of killing her son, Jayce Martin, police said.

     

    An arrest report said that Jayce was malnourished and bruised when police found his body in a home on Bethune Drive in July. They also found fist-sized holes in the bedroom wall, the report said.

    The report said that the officers found a “broken toilet lid and broken toilet seat in the bathroom located within this bedroom.  The toilet lid and seat appeared to be clean, indicating this may be from a recent struggle or fight.”

     

    Jayce’s death was ruled a homicide, and his cause of death was peritonitis, which is an inflammation of the lining of the abdomen. The certificate also listed "blunt force trauma to the abdomen."

     

    The arrest report shows that Toth found Jayce unresponsive when she came home from work. Her boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove, was at the home with the child.

     

    The report said Toth called 911 while she was administering CPR on Jayce.

     

    Toth is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

