Death of toddler might be 'torture case,' Orlando Police Department tweets

ORLANDO, Fla. - The death of a 2-year-old boy could be considered a “torture case,” the Orlando Police Department tweeted Wednesday.
Related Headlines
Victoria Toth, 24, was arrested last week on charges of killing her son, Jayce Martin, police said.
An arrest report said that Jayce was malnourished and bruised when police found his body in a home on Bethune Drive in July. They also found fist-sized holes in the bedroom wall, the report said.
Previous stories:
Orlando woman charged in toddler son's death
Orlando mother charged in toddler's death, granted bail
The report said that the officers found a “broken toilet lid and broken toilet seat in the bathroom located within this bedroom. The toilet lid and seat appeared to be clean, indicating this may be from a recent struggle or fight.”
Jayce’s death was ruled a homicide, and his cause of death was peritonitis, which is an inflammation of the lining of the abdomen. The certificate also listed "blunt force trauma to the abdomen."
The arrest report shows that Toth found Jayce unresponsive when she came home from work. Her boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove, was at the home with the child.
The report said Toth called 911 while she was administering CPR on Jayce.
Toth is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Child Protection Team physician says the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin could be considered a "torture case." His mother, 24-year-old Victoria Toth, has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child. pic.twitter.com/CZj8NTtB16— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}