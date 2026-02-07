High-speed crash claims life of 20-year-old woman in Osceola County

OSCEOLA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 20-year-old woman from Davenport died late Friday night after her car hit a tree and caught fire in Osceola County.

Troopers report that the single-vehicle crash happened at 11:53 p.m. at the intersection of Osceola Polk Line Road and Heritage Pass.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a Ford Fusion westbound at a high speed. Investigators reported that she lost control of the vehicle, veered left off the road, and hit a tree.

The report states that the crash’s impact fully engulfed the sedan in flames. Emergency responders declared the woman dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group