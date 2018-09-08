  • Orlando woman charged in toddler son's death

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested Friday, almost two months after her 2-year-old son died, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said that on July 18, they were called to a home on Bethune Drive near South Goldwyn Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard in the Washington Shores neighborhood, where they discovered Jayce A. Martin unresponsive in his bedroom.

    Investigators said the medical examiner's officer ruled Jayce's death a homicide Friday.

    Victoria L. Toth was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

