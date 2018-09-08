Orlando woman charged in toddler son's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested Friday, almost two months after her 2-year-old son died, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said that on July 18, they were called to a home on Bethune Drive near South Goldwyn Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard in the Washington Shores neighborhood, where they discovered Jayce A. Martin unresponsive in his bedroom.
Related Headlines
Read: 'The system failed': Slain boy's foster parents seek changes in child services
Investigators said the medical examiner's officer ruled Jayce's death a homicide Friday.
Victoria L. Toth was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Read: 'I was just letting him know that I carry,' says taxi driver who intervened in parking dispute
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Read: Report: Man buried in backyard of Orlando home was fatally shot, wrapped in shower curtain
On 7/18, OPD responded to 814 Bethune Dr. and found 2-year-old Jayce A Martin unresponsive in his bedroom. His death was ruled a homicide by the M. E. Today, his mother, Victoria L. Toth, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2ILvQKC4ji— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 7, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}