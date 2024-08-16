Debut of Crooked Can’s new addition draws traffic in Winter Garden

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Traffic seems to have dwindled to a slow roll in downtown Winter Garden recently because Crooked Can Brewing Co., the most popular taproom in the region, has made changes to its building that everyone wants to see.

“People drive down Central Avenue, which goes down the east side of the building, and then they drive down Smith Street, and it’s funny, there’s a drive-by kind of lane where people are checking things out,” said Crooked Can Managing Partner Alan Delahunt. “They all of a sudden slow down and the windows roll down.”

Delahunt said he has taken stock of the community’s positive feedback on the Winter Garden brewery’s addition, a 526-square-foot area that includes a walk-up bar window and a fenced patio covered with a sloping metal shade structure.

