Decades-long wait for clean water continues in Whitted Neighborhood despite funding

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — For generations, residents of the historic Whitted Neighborhood have lived with a problem they say should have been solved decades ago: contaminated drinking water.

Many of the St. Cloud neighborhood’s longtime residents have spent their entire lives purchasing bottled water for drinking and relying on potentially contaminated water for other household needs.

“Fifty-two residents are considered under this historic community, and none of them have clean drinking water,” one community advocate said. “None of them have clean drinking water.”

Residents said they are forced to buy water for drinking and often take risks when it comes to cooking and other daily activities.

“We have to purchase it,” one resident said. “Sometimes we cook with the water that’s in the house. We have to take our chances because this has been going on since the 1960s when they put the dump there.”

In 2024, residents were hopeful that relief was finally on the way.

Osceola County announced it had secured approximately $1.45 million in state funding and another $850,000 through Congressman Darren Soto’s office to help bring clean drinking water to the community.

But two years later, residents said they have seen little progress.

“Nothing’s been done out here. Nothing,” Jessica Paul said.

Community advocates said the delay is especially frustrating because funding has already been allocated while contamination concerns continue.

“Well, they’ve definitely got some money. So why don’t you have any water? That’s what we want to know too,” Paul said.

Advocates said recent testing continues to identify contamination concerns, including elevated levels of PFOA and arsenic-related compounds.

Additional testing is underway to determine the full extent of the contamination and where it ends.

“It’s getting worse. It’s not getting better,” Paul said. “They’re showing high levels of contamination like PFOA and arsenate levels. The company is still out there doing additional testing because right now they have no idea where the contamination stops.”

Osceola County officials told Channel 9 they do have a design for the project, but while millions of dollars have been secured, additional funding is still needed before the project can move forward.

The county said it is working through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approval process while pursuing the remaining funds needed to complete the water system upgrades.

In a statement, the county said Commissioner Ricky Booth has been working with the neighborhood.

“Unfortunately, some of these mechanisms are outside of the County’s control, though we are working as efficiently as possible to obtain all approvals,” the county said.

County officials also said resolving the community’s water issues remains a top priority.

For residents of the Whitted Neighborhood, however, the wait continues.

Despite years of promises and millions of dollars committed to the project, families are still buying bottled water and wondering when clean water will finally flow from their taps.

Residents are also asking the county for water filters in the meantime.

The county has not responded to Channel 9 about whether that request is being considered.

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