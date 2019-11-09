  • Decomposed body found in Orange County, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said crime scene technicians are investigating an area where a decomposed body was found.

    At 12:43 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 300 block of Scottsdale Square for a man down call for service.

    A spokesperson said it is too early to tell if the death was suspicious.

    No other details were available. 

    Channel 9 has sent a crew to the location to find out more information.

