Decomposed body found in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said crime scene technicians are investigating an area where a decomposed body was found.
At 12:43 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 300 block of Scottsdale Square for a man down call for service.
A spokesperson said it is too early to tell if the death was suspicious.
No other details were available.
Channel 9 has sent a crew to the location to find out more information.
RIGHT NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff crime scene techs are investigating where a decomposed body was found. A spokesperson says it's too early to tell if the death was suspicious. pic.twitter.com/5aX2Bm4raA— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 9, 2019
