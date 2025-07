FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A deer stuck in the ocean off Flagler Beach is safe after lifeguards came to the rescue.

Lifeguards and first responders believe the deer was in the water for more than an hour before it was rescued.

The deer was later released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group