DeLand blanks Spruce Creek to win district title, complete 10-0 regular season

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — DeLand beat Spruce Creek 42-0 Tuesday night to win the Class 7A, District 2 championship. The Bulldogs also capped a perfect 10-0 regular season.

This was the completion of a suspended game from September with DeLand leading 14-0. The Bulldogs quickly extended their lead to 28-0 and cruised from there.

The FHSAA playoff brackets will be released on November 6 at 12:00.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group