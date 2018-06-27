DeLand city commissioner arrested on drug charge

DeLAND, Fla. - DeLand City Commissioner Jeffrey Hunter, 59, was arrested Wednesday on charges of sale or delivery of hydrocodone, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
Volusia County deputies asked FDLE agents in February to look into allegations that Hunter was trafficking narcotics while investigating a complaint that he was a victim of fraud and extortion, agency spokeswoman Angela Starke said.
"Hunter told detectives his former girlfriend and her boyfriend, Jose Santiago, were blackmailing him," Starke said. "Santiago was arrested and charged with extortion."
Agents said Hunter gave his ex-girlfriend hydrocodone pills at least seven times and left her several voicemails in which he discussed how many pain pills he legally had available.
Hunter is being held at the Volusia County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
No other details were given.
