DeLand commissioners pass ordinances to address city’s growing homeless population

DELAND, Fla. — To address the city’s growing homeless population, Deland City Commissioners passed three ordinances aimed at providing support and resources for individuals needing shelter on Monday.

“Our goal is to find a way to compassionately help people experiencing homelessness get connected with the help and resources that they need to get off of the streets and to avoid harsh living conditions and potential acts of violence,” said Mayor Chris Cloudman. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to our businesses and residents to provide a safe environment throughout our entire city. I believe this is a positive step in the right direction for all members of our community.”

Under the city’s new camping ordinance, individuals found to be unsheltered and camping on public property will be given an opportunity to be taken to The Bridge Homeless Shelter and Day Center or First Step Shelter on the western edge of Daytona Beach.

According to a news release, this will provide them with a safe and secure place to stay, as well as access to resources such as food, clothing, job assistance, and counseling for mental health and substance use disorders.

The other two ordinances are intended to ensure public safety, sanitation and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and address sleeping on public sidewalks and unlawful storage of personal property.

In 2020, the city partnered with Volusia County, other West Volusia cities, churches and other volunteer organizations to open The Bridge, which is operated by The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia and provided additional emergency shelter beds for our area.

Since inception, 460 individuals have found stable housing through The Bridge and more than 160,000 meals have been served out of that location.

Last year, the city launched its “Spare Change for Real Change” initiative, which is designed to re-direct giving from panhandlers to the Neighborhood Center to ensure funding goes directly to homelessness prevention services.

As a part of that campaign, area businesses donated proceeds from select nights to The Neighborhood Center.

The city is also working to obtain funding that would create a jail diversion program for homeless persons charged with misdemeanors.

“By working together as a community, we can make a positive impact on the lives of unsheltered individuals,” Cloudman said. “We remain committed to finding solutions that will improve the well-being of all residents in DeLand.”

