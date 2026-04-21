DeLand man re-arrested after probation search uncovers new suspected drug activity

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department reports that a local man has been re-arrested after a probation search prompted by new allegations of illegal activity.

Officers, in collaboration with the State Attorney’s Office, searched a residence on West Minnesota Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police say 49-year-old Myron Feasel was previously charged on Feb. 12, 2025, with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of amphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and obstructing an officer without violence. He was on probation for these offenses, according to the department.

Authorities say a new warrant was issued after community tips suggested further illegal activity at the home, potentially violating probation terms. The State Attorney’s Office approved the unannounced search.

“Listening to our community is critical,” said Captain Dice of the DeLand Police Department. “Building trust, where residents feel safe reporting individuals like Feasel, is vital to keeping our city safe.”

After the search, Feasel was taken into custody and faces several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule 2 substance with intent to distribute, maintaining a property for drug distribution, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

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