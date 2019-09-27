  • DeLand PD: Woman could have been 'dead for days,' body discovered inside home

    By: Ashley Edlund

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Officials with the DeLand Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Thursday evening.

    Police were initially called to a home in the 800 block of North Arlington Drive around 8:30 p.m.

    Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside, who they believe could have "been dead for days."

    READ MORE: Investigation underway after man found dead inside Baldwin Park home, deputies say

    Officials did not indicate how the woman died. 

    Investigators said a man on the scene was transported to the hospital in an "altered mental state."

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories