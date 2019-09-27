DeLand PD: Woman could have been 'dead for days,' body discovered inside home

DELAND, Fla. - Officials with the DeLand Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Thursday evening.
Police were initially called to a home in the 800 block of North Arlington Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside, who they believe could have "been dead for days."
READ MORE: Investigation underway after man found dead inside Baldwin Park home, deputies say
Officials did not indicate how the woman died.
Investigators said a man on the scene was transported to the hospital in an "altered mental state."
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}