Delays and dominance shown during Week 6 of the High School Football season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week No. 6 of Football Friday Night has come to a close.

In our Game of the Week out in Volusia County, DeLand led Spruce Creek 14-0 before the game was suspended. Play will be postponed until later this season.

Elsewhere, Lake Mary beat Hagerty 55-17 in its district opener. Seminole handed Lake Brantley its first loss with a 43-21 win.

Evans also hammered Lake Howell 47-7 in the district opener.

Jones defeated Auburndale 37-3 to move to 4-2, 1-0 in the district.

