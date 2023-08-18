DeLeon Springs woman accused of poisoning man’s drinks with Raid bug spray

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a woman was arrested after she poisoned a man’s drinks with “Raid Roach & Ant” bug spray.

DeLeon Springs resident Veronica Cline was arrested Friday morning on a “charge of poisoning food or drink,” according to a report.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Wheeler Street around 4:40 a.m. where they found a man who was suffering after drinking the insecticide.

Read: Melbourne man charged in DUI crash that killed 2 women

The man told police Veronica Cline came home from drinking at a bar and asked him to continue drinking with her at home.

The man told officers that he had two drinks, then began feeling sick, and that’s when Cline told him she added Raid to his last two drinks.

Watch: Woman found dead at Orange County construction site

After drinking the poison, he vomited for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help and became sick again while talking to law enforcement.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Watch: Tropics firing up with 4 areas to watch

Officers said Cline wasn’t in the house when they arrived, and a police K-9 unit tracked her down nearby.

Cline was taken to the Volusia County Jail and is being held without bond.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group