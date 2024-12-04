Delivery driver and bystander save dogs from house fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Country Lane in Orlando Wednesday afternoon.

According to OFD, they arrived at a home with no residents inside, as smoke showed from the house.

A delivery driver and another bystander were able to help rescue two dogs out of the home, according to OFD.

Read: 4-year-old & 1-year-old missing out of Volusia County, FDLE issue alert

OFD has since put the fire out and has reported no injuries.

0 of 9 Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV) Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV) Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV) Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV) Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV) Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV) Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV) Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read: Marion: Teen arrested for second-degree murder in 2023 shooting of a 19-year-old

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group