Delivery driver and bystander save dogs from house fire in Orlando

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando House Fire Country Lane (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Country Lane in Orlando Wednesday afternoon.

According to OFD, they arrived at a home with no residents inside, as smoke showed from the house.

A delivery driver and another bystander were able to help rescue two dogs out of the home, according to OFD.

OFD has since put the fire out and has reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

