Local

Delta flight crashes upon arrival at Toronto Pearson Airport

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Delta Plane Toronto Photo courtesy of CBSNews.com
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to ABC News, a Delta flight crashed upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, and the plane was seen upside-down on the snow-covered ground.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

There are several injuries following the crash, according to Peel Regional Police, whose jurisdiction includes Pearson Airport.

Airport officials said “all passengers and crew are accounted for.”

The flight originated in Minneapolis.

The FAA has released the following statement:

This information is preliminary and subject to change.

Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m.local time on Monday, February 17. All 80 people on board were evacuated. The CRJ-900 departed Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

• Contact local authorities for passenger and crew names and medical conditions.

• The FAA will post a preliminary accident/incident report here usually the next business day.

• After investigators verify the aircraft registration number (N-number), you can search it here.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information is available.

0 of 25

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read