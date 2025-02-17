Delta flight crashes upon arrival at Toronto Pearson Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to ABC News, a Delta flight crashed upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, and the plane was seen upside-down on the snow-covered ground.

There are several injuries following the crash, according to Peel Regional Police, whose jurisdiction includes Pearson Airport.

Airport officials said “all passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident. We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on https://t.co/rkCERp9Bms as soon as it… — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) February 17, 2025

The flight originated in Minneapolis.

The FAA has released the following statement:

This information is preliminary and subject to change. Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m.local time on Monday, February 17. All 80 people on board were evacuated. The CRJ-900 departed Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates. • Contact local authorities for passenger and crew names and medical conditions. • The FAA will post a preliminary accident/incident report here usually the next business day. • After investigators verify the aircraft registration number (N-number), you can search it here.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information is available.

Toronto-Delta Flight This image taken from video provided by CTV shows emergency crews responding at Toronto Pearson Airport after a plane crash, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (CTV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Delta plane flips upon landing at Toronto airport, 8 injured According to the FAA, Delta Flight 4819 was operated by Endeavor Air and crashed at the airport around 2:45 p.m. (PHOTO: The Associated Press) Delta Plane Flips in Toronto Photos Courtesy of CTV/via CBSNews Several injured after Delta plane crashes in Toronto (CTV footage via ABC News) Delta flight flips upon landing at Toronto airport "Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the airport said in a post on X.

