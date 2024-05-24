Deputies: 16-year-old charged with stealing dozens of firearms from gun store in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they arrested a teenager who is accused of stealing weapons from a gun store in Bunnell.

Police released security footage showing the burglary that happened two months ago.

Investigators say the 16-year-old was armed when he broke a glass door at Pioneer Guns and Ammo.

Read: Student causes scare after bringing toy grenade to elementary school in Titusville, officials say

They said he took dozens of handguns and two long guns from a display case.

Detectives said the teen’s mother found the stolen guns.

Watch: A real family man: community remembers father killed after North Marion Middle School award ceremony

Then he was arrested on Wednesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group