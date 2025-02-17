Deputies: 29 arrested, 4 victims saved during human trafficking operation in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Four women are now safe after they were rescued in a human trafficking bust last week.

Lake County deputies rescued the four victims and arrested 29 others in the three-day undercover operation.

Investigators said undercover deputies used known prostitution websites to set up the sting.

They say the women being used were caught in a vicious cycle of violence.

“They were being controlled by violence or threats of violence. Therefore, that makes it forced labor. And that is the very definition of human trafficking,” said Lt. John Harrell with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

One of those arrested was 25-year-old Darion Smith.

He is facing human trafficking charges.

Deputies say they’re still looking for three other suspects and are still helping the victims.

