Deputies are still searching for person who shot, killed 17-year-old in a wooded area in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find the person who shot and killed a teenager in Ocala.

Officials said Lezarius “Lee” Graham, 17, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a wooded area near the 2100 block of NW 43rd Street on June 7.

Investigators said they have determined that Graham was likely killed on June 6 near the area where they found him, but they haven’t found any leads on a suspect.

The sheriff’s office is trying to gather information on Graham, including the last people that saw him and his whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or any general tips is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP(7867) and reference 23-33 in your tip.

