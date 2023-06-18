FHP: Searching for hit-and-run driver that seriously injured a pedestrian and crashed into vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are searching for a hit-and-run driver that sent a pedestrian to the hospital and slammed into several vehicles.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said the accident happened at 1:05 pm on Tuesday at the intersection of State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) and Paul Street in Orlando.

Read: $5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed woman in Orange County

According to a news release, the crash involved one pedestrian and five vehicles including the hit-and-run driver. Troopers said the suspect was driving a white Dodge, Durango.

Read: FDLE: Orlando man charged with defrauding major online retailer and returning less expensive items

Footage captured at the scene of the accident shows that there is a scuff mark on the right side of the suspect’s vehicle consistent with the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800 423-TIPS.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group