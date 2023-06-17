$5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials are sharing new details after a woman was shot and killed earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to North Hastings Street in reference to a crash.

However, upon arrival, officials discovered a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified the victim as 32-year-old Dacia Andrews.

According to a news release, Andrews was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Neighbors in the area said the shooting has them feeling uneasy.

“Who knows who’s going to be next,” a neighbor said. “I don’t want this to happen -- I need the police to do something.”

Detectives said they discovered several people were hanging around the area when the shooting happened.

A white truck, a red minivan, and a dark-colored BMW or Mercedes also left a home near the scene.

Homicide detectives are working on all leads in this case.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to be eligible to receive a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

