Ray Lewis III, son of football hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis, has died from suspected overdose, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Ray Lewis III, the son of pro football hall-of-famer Ray Lewis has died.

A report from the Casselberry Police Department said Lewis III died of an overdose.

Lewis III played high school football at Lake Mary Prep.

He then went on to play college football at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union.

Police said the investigation is “closed” and that his death was a tragic accident.

The police report stated that NARCAN was used but was not effective in saving him.

Lewis III turned 28 on June 5.

