Deputies warn of possible theft ring targeting high-end cars in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People across Central Florida have ended a night out without a way home after their cars were stolen after trusting them to a valet.

Deputies said the thefts have happened five times since the end of May, from Icon Park to Winter Park.

In total six cars were stolen, according to a police report.

Orange County deputies said they have charged two suspects so far and have not ruled out that there could be more out there

According to deputies, Joshua Gonzalez and Yamilette Torres-Gomez have been linked to the thefts of at least two luxury cars in the Orlando area.

The report stated that on May 31 at the Hilton Lake Buena Vista, a man waited until the valet walked away and then rummaged through the key box that houses the guest’s car keys.

A white Ford SUV was seen leaving the valet parking area, the report also stated.

Osceola and Orange County deputies said they tracked down the SUV to an apartment complex where Torres-Gomez and Gonzalez were found and arrested.

During a news conference on Friday, Orange County deputies said the case is not closed.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in theft from high-end vehicles from valet stands throughout different hotels and restaurants throughout Central Florida,” said Orange County Sheriff Lt. Paul Volkerson.

While deputies have only linked Torres-Gomez and Gonzalez to two thefts so far, this happened five times since the end of May, and six luxury cars have been taken from valet stands across Orlando.

“We experienced the theft of a Bentley, theft of a Rolls Royce, phantom theft of an Audi, a Ford Expedition, as well as a BMW,” Volkerson said. “Winter Park also experienced one theft that was a Mercedes wagon.”

Only the Audi and the Ford have been found.

Channel 9 asked deputies if all the thefts are linked back to Torres-Gomez and Gonzalez or if they are looking for more suspects.

“As of right now, we can’t say 100 percent if they were involved in the other four,” Volkerson said. “We are looking at them as potential suspects. They do match the general description provided in other thefts.”

Deputies don’t think the two were looking to take the cars for joy rides but may have wanted to bring them to a chop shop.

Deputies are also advising valet stands to make sure they lock their key boxes and have security in place.

