Marion deputies locate three missing kids, mom is still wanted by authorities

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they had located three children who they believe were in danger, however, their mom is still missing.

On May 19, Marion County deputies said they received an order from the Department of Children and Families after their mother, 34-year-old Demelia Gates, refused to show her children to them during a visit.

According to a news release, deputies searched for 14-year-old Lashawd Janvier, 13-year-old Loveson Janvier and 9-year-old Danylah Janvier who were last seen with Gates at the Roadway Inn on Silver Springs Boulevard on May 11.

Investigators said Gates left a fourth child at the motel and never returned, but the child is now in DCF custody.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the three kids were located and were safe but Gates is still missing and wanted by authorities.

In a press release, deputies did not explain how or where the three kids were located.

If you have any information on Demelia Gates’s location, call 911.

