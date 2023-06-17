Ocala firefighters rescue trapped minor after tree crashes into home

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue saved a minor after a tree crashed into a home Friday morning.

According to a news release, fire crews responded to the home on Southeast Eighth Street around 3 a.m.

Firefighters received a call about a person trapped in a house.

Engine 2 and Rescue 2 crews found the minor was stuck under the tree, which had fallen through the roof while the family slept.

Crews stabilized the roof to avoid further damage and used a chainsaw to cut the tree and reach the pinned minor.

After the patient was free, they were taken to Shands Hospital.

Ocala Fire Rescue said there were no other reported injuries.

