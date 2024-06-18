Deputies arrest 14-year-old for sexual assault of 91-year-old woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s announced an arrest in the beating and sexual assault of a 91-year-old woman.

On Sunday, June 9, around midnight the suspect entered the victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her, deputies said.

Forensic investigators positively identified the suspect through DNA evidence.

On Monday, deputies arrested 14-year-old for this brutal crime.

WFTV is not naming or showing the juvenile at this time.

“I told everyone last week that we would find the person responsible, and we have. I’m very proud of the hard work that my detectives and forensics team have done on this case to bring about a quick closure. This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement. The Reddick community has shown its resilience and support for us and their community through all of this. I also want to thank all of the citizens that sent in tips and leads in this case,” said Sheriff Woods. “It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee. Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

The 14-year-old was arrested and delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

