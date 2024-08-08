Deputies charge girlfriend of 16-year-old boy shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies say they’ve made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Easton Street in East Orange County just before 1 a.m. on July 30 for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find 16-year-old David Anthony Vargas Acker suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

READ: Man accused of selling gun involved in 13-year-old’s shooting in custody, police say

Deputies say everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene, but no one was immediately arrested for the shooting.

After an investigation, Orange County homicide detectives determined that Acker was at the home with his 16-year-old girlfriend and another friend before the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, David brought the gun that ultimately killed him to the home, and the three friends began posing with it and pointing it at each other.

READ: Police investigate after 1 hurt in Orlando shooting

At some point while they were playing, deputies say Acker’s girlfriend pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, fatally shooting him.

16-year-old shot to death in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say Sheriff’s investigators say a teenager died following an early morning shooting in east Orange County. (WFTV)

After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, deputies say they found cause to charge the girlfriend and secured an arrest warrant for aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The girlfriend, who WFTV is not identifying due to her age, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

READ: Multiple arrests made after shots fired during confrontation between motorcycle gangs in Titusville

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group