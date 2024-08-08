Man accused of selling gun involved in 13-year-old’s shooting in custody, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said a man accused of selling a gun that was involved in a 13-year-old’s shooting in now in custody.

Officials said 18-year-old Skylar D. Snyder turned himself in at the Volusia County Jail on Thursday morning.

A warrant was issued for Snyder on Tuesday after a 13-year-old boy was paralyzed after being shot.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Creekwater Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on July 27.

Police said the shooting involved another minor and it appeared to be accidental.

Officers later identified Snyder and said he was responsible for selling guns to multiple kids, including the one involved in the accidental shooting.

Investigators say they ultimately tracked down four more guns from other kids who were not involved in the shooting.

According to the police department, three of those guns had been reported stolen.

