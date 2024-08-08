Multiple arrests made after shots fired during confrontation between motorcycle gangs in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Four members of rival motorcycle gangs have been arrested after police say they clashed in a Titusville intersection last month.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

According to the Titusville Police Department, three members of the Mongols Outlaw gang “illegally converged” in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 at the intersection with S.R. 50., blocking traffic and preventing a member of the Warlocks motorcycle gang from passing.

Police say that prompted the Warlock gang member to get off his motorcycle to confront the three Mongols who had blocked him in with theirs.

That’s when police say the three Mongols began fighting with the lone Warlock in the street, at which point he pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds, causing all four of them to flee the area before police could arrive.

No injuries were reported in the melee, police said.

Investigators say “digital evidence” provided by a witness helped Titusville police officers, deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office “Game Over” Task Force, and FBI agents identify and arrest all four of the gang members involved.

The three Mongols, identified as 30-year-old Gaige Wilson of Cocoa, 31-year-old Matthew Limperatos of Merritt Island, and 35-year-old Joseph Summerhill of Rockledge, were charged with aggravated rioting.

The Warlock gang member, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Sifuentes of Titusville, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and two counts of probation violation stemming from a previous arrest for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

“This successful outcome is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local and federal law enforcement agencies, along with multiple citizens who witnessed the incident”, lead detective on the case, Brandon Williams, said in a statement. “Our agency extends its gratitude to all those who contributed to ensuring those responsible for this violent disturbance will face justice.”

All four gang members were booked into the Brevard County jail. The three Mongols have since been released on bond, while Sifuentes remains locked up on no bond for the probation violations.

