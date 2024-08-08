Police investigate after 1 hurt in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a person was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Police said officers were called to a shooting near South Ivey Lane and West Jackson Street.

Investigators found a person who was shot.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital.

This is an active investigation.

No further details were provided.

