WATCH: Deputies chase down, tackle man accused of exposing himself inside Florida Walmart

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies in Lee County said they arrested a sexual offender who was exposing himself to women inside a Walmart.

Officials said deputies were called to investigate the incident Thursday inside of a Walmart in Fort Myers.

Deputies said they were told a man was exposing and inappropriately touching himself while following adult female customers.

Lee County deputies confronted 35-year-old Jawahn Lynell Jennings and he ran towards the exit to the store.

Jennings was tackled by one of the deputies as he reached the exit door to the Walmart.

“You want to be a disgusting pervert and try to outrun my deputies?,” Said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “My 4th Precinct will help you out the door, and lead you right into the Marceno Motel.”

Deputies said Jennings is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2020 case out of Connecticut, and has now been charged with indecent exposure.

