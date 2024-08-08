Deputies cordon off Pierson neighborhood for crime scene investigation

PIERSON, Fla. — Volusia County sheriff’s detectives were busy working an apparent crime scene Wednesday night in Pierson.

Deputies responded to Christmas Road off Emporia Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Channel 9 spotted investigators behind crime scene tape for hours.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office did not say what led deputies to that location, but told Channel 9 Thursday morning that officials would soon release more details.

The agency’s official website showed an active call Wednesday night indicating someone had been shot in Pierson.

WFTV is still working to confirm that information.

