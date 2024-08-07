On beach parking fees lifted for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The fight for free beach access is finally over for Volusia County residents.

Beginning Oct. 1, taxpayers with a valid Volusia County license can take trips to the coast and choose to use a public lot or drive and park on the sand, all at no cost.

Residents will have to register their cars through an online portal that is still in the process of launching.

If they already have an annual pass, it will automatically transition into the new system until it expires.

Read: Texas man drowns at state park in Volusia County

Non-resident fees for beach driving will go up to $30 a day or $150 annually.

If people decide to park in an off beach lot, they’ll have to pay $20 for their visit.

“We should get something with all the taxes we pay!” said Volusia resident Pamela Lawrence.

Read: Daytona Beach hospital breaks ground on new emergency department

“If it was a private beach, I would understand that but it’s a public beach and that’s so unnecessary,” said Kyndal Watkins.

The county will spend about $1 million a year on enforcement in off beach lots which will eventually have parking agents, tag readers and sigs.

The new policy and fees will begin in October but in the meantime, the county is working to roll out a campaign to educate people on the program.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group