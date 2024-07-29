Daytona Beach hospital breaks ground on new emergency department

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A local hospital marked a new milestone last week.

On Friday, Halifax Health broke ground on a new emergency department at Daytona Beach North.

The new location is at Williamson and Hand Avenue.

Leaders praised the community’s support, which helped them expand the healthcare options in Volusia County.

“As a community-owned and controlled healthcare system, Halifax Health is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care,” said Jeff Feasel, president and CEO of Halifax Health. “This new emergency department will continue that tradition by enhancing our capabilities in trauma, stroke, and pediatric care, among others.”

The new facility is scheduled to open in a year.

