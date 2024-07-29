Free admission for kids at the Central Florida Zoo

SEMIINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens offers free admission for kids through Aug. 31.

Kids 12 years old and younger can get in for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

“We’re all about community at the Central Florida Zoo, and we wanted to celebrate ours,” Richard E. Glover, Jr., the Zoo’s CEO, said. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and ending summer on a great note.”

The offer is only available at the gate and cannot be reserved online.

One children’s ticket is available for free with the purchase of one adult ticket.

The limited-time offer is only valid for general admission zoo tickets and does not apply to Sunset at the Zoo or other activities.

Click here for more information about the offer.

