ULA set for Atlas V rocket launch of classified payload from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is counting down to an Atlas V rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The launch window opens at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Wondering how you can see the #AtlasV #USSF51 launch? The visibility map shows when and where your best chances are to see the rocket as it launches July 30, 2024 at 6:45 a.m. ET (1045 UTC) from Cape Canaveral.— ULA (@ulalaunch) July 28, 2024
Launch info: https://t.co/HvvsExVAKR pic.twitter.com/LwKLUYSoJQ
The mission is aiming to launch a classified payload into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
This will be the final national security launch for the Atlas V rocket as ULA is set to transition to the new Vulcan rocket for future missions.
Read: NASA finds giant Jupiter-like planet, with century-long orbit in neighboring star system
Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group