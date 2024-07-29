ULA set for Atlas V rocket launch of classified payload from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is counting down to an Atlas V rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch window opens at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wondering how you can see the #AtlasV #USSF51 launch? The visibility map shows when and where your best chances are to see the rocket as it launches July 30, 2024 at 6:45 a.m. ET (1045 UTC) from Cape Canaveral.



Launch info: https://t.co/HvvsExVAKR pic.twitter.com/LwKLUYSoJQ — ULA (@ulalaunch) July 28, 2024

The mission is aiming to launch a classified payload into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This will be the final national security launch for the Atlas V rocket as ULA is set to transition to the new Vulcan rocket for future missions.

Read: NASA finds giant Jupiter-like planet, with century-long orbit in neighboring star system

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group