Water remains, cleanup continues for Lake County’s historic flooding

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Lake County are continuing to clean up after historic flooding left homes on Pine Tree Road in Eustis with standing water.

The flooding, which resulted from 19 inches of rain, has forced some residents to leave their homes and has prompted community efforts to pump out the water.

“Exhausting and helpless as you watch the rain,” said Todd Hunt, a flood victim. “We’re getting the level down. It’s just not quick enough in my mind.”

A nonprofit group called Lake Support Emergency Recovery, or LASER, has been actively helping flood victims by assessing damage and removing drywall and floors, all with volunteer support.

Brandi Martin from LASER stated, “Removing drywall, removing the floors, that is all volunteer-based.”

In a separate act of heroism, George Halpern of PizzAmore rescued his head waitress from her vehicle as the road collapsed.

“I don’t think she knew how urgent it was to get out of the car. But once I got to her I was like we got to go now,” Halpern said.

The community has rallied to raise over $8,000 to help the waitress purchase a new car, with Halpern noting, “We set up a fund yesterday to get her a car. It’s already reached its goal.”

Residents are hopeful for assistance from county officials to manage the flooding more effectively.

Brandi Martin expressed the overwhelming impact of the floods, saying, “To see the impact it’s had on our roads and our citizens, it’s a little bit overwhelming, but we’re resilient and make it happen.”

LASER plans to distribute supplies like rakes and shovels to residents tomorrow at Spirit Life Church in Eustis.

Lake County residents can report any home or property damage by calling the Citizens’ Information Line at 352-253-9999.

