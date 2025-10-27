Streets and homes swamped as flash flooding slams Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Residents across Central Florida are dealing with severe flooding after overnight rain left many streets impassable.

Parts of Brevard County were under a flood advisory, and the situation was so severe that some residents had to abandon their cars and push them through the water.

In Titusville, flash flood warnings were issued, and multiple cars were submerged underwater, with water levels reaching up to garages.

FPL crews were seen working to restore power in the affected areas, and some roads remained underwater, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

