Some roads reopen, boil water notice remains after flooding in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — City officials in Mount Dora provided an update Tuesday on ongoing storm recovery efforts following the damaging storms over the weekend.

Mount Dora officials stated that a precautionary boil-water notice remains in effect for all residents.

Crews are continuing to work to restore safe access throughout the community following recent disruptions.

The precautionary boil water notice requires residents to boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.

Water samples were taken on Monday morning, and results are expected after 48 hours to determine if the notice can be lifted.

City crews and first responders are actively working across Mount Dora to ensure safe access throughout the community.

Residents are advised to continue using caution and avoid flooded or barricaded areas.

Several roads in Mount Dora have been affected, with Old Eustis Road now reopened and State Road 46 having one lane open in both directions.

However, Donnelly Street remains closed from Limit Avenue north to Fiddler Drive, and Wolf Branch Road is closed from Division Street to Britt Road.

Tremain Street should be avoided until structural safety has been confirmed.

For residents in need of sandbags, they are available at the Frank Brown Sports Complex located at 1245 Pine Avenue. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel.

For further updates, residents are encouraged to follow official communications on the city’s website and social media channels.

Residents of Mount Dora are urged to follow safety precautions and stay informed through official channels as the city works to resolve ongoing issues and ensure public safety.

