States of emergency declared over flooding in Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — As of Monday afternoon, two municipalities in Central Florida have each declared a state of emergency in response to the historic flooding.

One is in Lake County. The EMA says the Lake County Emergency Operations Center is now at Level 2 – partial activation.

Residents can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 to report damage to their homes and property.

In the county, Eustis showed 15.1 inches of rain. Other areas like Dalhousie Acres had 13.7 inches, while Seminole Springs had 10.8 inches.

Sandbag sites are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at:

• East Lake Sports Complex (24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento, FL 32776)

• North Lake Regional Park (40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla, FL 32784)

• Pear Gateway Park (26791 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748)

• Hickory Point Recreation Complex (27315 State Road 19, Tavares, FL 32778)

• Fire Station 10 (23023 FL-40, Astor, FL 32102)

Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors has declared a state of emergency for the city.

“We are mobilizing all available city resources to assist residents and businesses in the recovery process and will continue coordinating with our leadership in Tallahassee to bring in additional support,” he said on Facebook.

Public Works has set up a sandbag distribution site at 385 N Singleton. Sand and bags are being provided for self-service filling.

Residents are encouraged to stay alert, avoid flooded roadways, and follow official updates on road closures and safety information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group