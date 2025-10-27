What to know about flood insurance and recovery after the storm

ORLANDO, Fla — Recovery from the storms like we saw in central Florida over the weekend is never easy.

When the rain came down Sunday evening, streets flooded, and homes filled with water. It’s a disastrous situation even for those with flood insurance.

Tom Cotton with Hugh Cotton Insurance in Orlando said, “You need to start by asking yourself the question, ‘What if?’”

Cotton told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal preparing ahead of time for disasters is important. Know who you’re going to call and for those with insurance, know how you’re going to file a claim.

“It’s really important to have that figured out before you need it,” Cotton added.

In the immediate aftermath, you should do what you can to mitigate the damage to keep the problem from getting worse. Your insurance company should reimburse you for those immediate repairs. Tom Cotton said even with the government shutdown, file a claim and you will get your money at some point. Once you have that done, if you have major damage, it’s a good idea to consult your insurance company before hiring anyone since not all contractors are good contractors.

Here are some other things to keep in mind:

-Don’t sign anything on the spot

-Research any company you’re thinking of doing business with and make sure it’s licensed in Florida and insured

-Be wary of quotes that seem too high or too low or those requiring huge deposits up front

-Be careful when dealing with anyone using aggressive sales tactics

We often see out-of-area contractors flock to Florida disaster zones. You should get more than one estimate especially if someone approaches you going door-to-door. Last year, after Hurricane Milton, Lisa Pate with the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association offered a warning.

She said, “Do your due diligence just to be careful. There are so many storm chasers out there.”

Remember flood insurance is separate from your regular homeowners’ insurance policy. For those thinking about getting flood insurance, it typically kicks in 30-days after you sign up. Even renters may want to consider a flood insurance policy for their personal belongings. It’s around a dollar a day for a $100,000 policy.

