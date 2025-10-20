Possible fake website used to scam people out of big money

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A bizarre scam involving what could be a fake website is hurting customers and making a central Florida business look bad. At least two people lost more than $20,000 in this scam.

It involves a slick-looking website that offers tractor equipment for sale from a company located in Brevard County. The problem is the owner of that company told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal the website isn’t his and he doesn’t even sell tractor equipment.

A Facebook Marketplace ad brought customers looking for tractor equipment to the website for Tractor Work Services.

One of the customers, Jason Hicks said, “They were offering a used tractor, a Kubota. Had all the attachments I was looking for.”

Hicks, who lives in North Carolina, was interested in a tractor that Action 9 saw was still listed for sale for $23,500. The website looks legitimate and shows the business is located at 420 Monroe Road in Rockledge, Florida. That’s same address listed in state records for a company with the same name, Tractor Work Services Inc and owned by Curtis Wyns.

Hicks said, “He actually does his files, his annual reports and everything. So, it is a legit business. It is registered with the state.”

After speaking with someone who identified as Curtis Wyns on the phone, Hicks felt comfortable buying from him and wired more than $23,000. The man he’d been dealing with kept in communication in the days after he wired the money and promised delivery of the tractor.

“He literally calls me back. And you know, ‘Hey, you know, the driver’s broken down. We’re having some transmission issues,’” Hicks explained recalling the conversation.

After getting that excuse, the tractor Hicks ordered never arrived. The same thing happened to another man in North Carolina who ordered a skid steer track loader from the same website. Both customers received a bill of sale listing Tractor Work Services Inc as the seller, and purportedly signed by Curtis Wyns.

No one answered when the Action 9 Team went to the business address in Rockledge. But there was a tractor out front, and the crew ran into a neighbor who said Curtis Wyns doesn’t run a website or sell tractors. Another neighbor reached out to that Curtis Wyns on the phone and put him on with Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal.

Deal said, “We were wanting to get some clarification because we received some consumer complaints from some people who said that they believe they brought some tractors from you.”

Curtis Wyns didn’t want to speak on camera, but over the phone he said he does tractor work for people but doesn’t sell tractor equipment. He claimed he wasn’t even aware a website existed with his business name and address.

When Action 9 called the phone number listed on the website, the man who answered also identified himself as Curtis, but his voice didn’t sound the same as the Curtis Wyns Action 9 spoke with on the phone earlier.

Jeff Deal said, “Curtis, we had some questions. We received some consumer complaints about your business.” The man on the phone immediately hung up after Deal said that.

Action 9 also saw a photo on a Facebook page for Tractor Work Services that claims to be the maintenance crew for the company. That Facebook page links to the same Tractor Work Services website that lists tractor equipment for sale. But the Facebook photo appears to be lifted from the Instagram page from another tractor business in south Florida. When Action 9 called that company in south Florida it confirmed that photo showed its crew and not the crew for Tractor Work Services.

Jason Hicks said, “I mean, even my detective says, ‘Man, this this web page is legit. This is good.’”

Both victims Action 9 spoke with live in Johnston County, North Carolina. They have reported it to the sheriff’s office up there and have made Scam Tracker reports with the Better Business Bureau. The sheriff’s office detective assigned to the cases said they couldn’t give much information since it’s an active investigation, but they are trying to get to the bottom of it.

