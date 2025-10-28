Destroyed roads, displaced families among historic flooding’s aftermath

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is grappling with the aftermath of the severe weekend storms that brought historic flooding and left homes ruined and roads washed out, particularly in Lake County.

WFTV has had team coverage since Sunday night as flooding hit historic levels in multiple locations, with more than a foot of rain fall in Eustis, Titusville and in Merritt Island.

Recovery efforts are underway as crews work tirelessly to repair the damage caused by over 15 inches of rain that fell in Eustis on Sunday. Key roads, including Crown Point Road in Ocoee and parts of State Road 46, remain closed due to washouts and flooding.

In Eustis, a cul-de-sac has been severely damaged, with a large pit exposing water lines and a stormwater pipe. Crews are working around the clock to rebuild the foundation, which is expected to take at least two weeks.

On Hazzard Road, floodwaters have receded, but the washout has left the sidewalk and part of the road caving in. Repairs are anticipated to take at least a week.

The intersection near Eustis High School remains blocked, with half of the road crumbled down an embankment. Crews are committed to staying on-site until repairs are completed.

Residents of Waterman Village had to evacuate when a washout affected Donnelly Road. They were moved to a hotel, with some viewing the situation as an adventure despite the disruption.

As recovery efforts continue, Lake County residents are encouraged to report property damage to assist in assessing the impact and coordinating resources.

Lake County residents can report any home or property damage related to Sunday night’s rain by calling the Citizens’ Information Line at 352-253-9999.

In Seminole County, a flood warning remains in effect until further notice along the St. Johns River Near above Lake Harney. That area of the river is forecast to steadily rise to minor flood stage Tuesday night due to recent heavy rainfall.

