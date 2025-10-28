Woman escapes car during road collapse in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A woman was rescued from her car moments before a road collapsed in Mount Dora, thanks to the quick actions of her boss.

The incident on Donnelly Road involved Christina Cortez, who was helped out of her car by her boss before the road collapsed.

“I don’t think she knew how urgent it was to get out of the car,” said George Halpern, owner of PizzAmore, who rescued Cortez. “But once I got to her, I was like we gotta go now.”

Cortez had just left work when she texted Halpern saying, “I messed up, I think I may need help.”

Halpern responded immediately and managed to help her escape the vehicle before the road gave way.

In the aftermath, the community rallied to support Cortez, raising over $8,000 to help her purchase a new car.

Halpern mentioned that the fundraising exceeded its goal and will remain open for a few more days as Cortez begins shopping for a replacement vehicle.

