Dozens displaced after flooding leaves cliff by homes in Mount Dora neighborhood

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Dozens of Mount Dora residents are at a hotel instead of their homes after the historic flooding forced them to evacuate.

WFTV has had team coverage since Sunday night as flooding hit historic levels in multiple locations, with more than a foot of rainfall in places like Eustis, Titusville and in Merritt Island.

Residents were taken out of Waterman Village near Donnelly Road because the washout came right up near their homes, creating a cliff in their backyards.

Tenants say a knock came just after midnight on Monday– as staff told them they had to evacuate. They were moved to a nearby hotel.

“I never saw anything down in that area but standing water. There was never any real flow,” said resident Carl Kusky.

Some of the residents further away from the cliff are hoping to go back home Tuesday.

Engineers are trying to figure out if the soil that hasn’t collapsed is stable.

