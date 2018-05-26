Deputies: DeLand woman passes note saying boyfriend holding her captive

DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested a man after his live-in girlfriend passed a note to staff at a DeLand animal hospital saying he was threatening, according to an arrest report.
Jeremy Floyd, 39, is accused of beating his 28-year-old girlfriend and threatening her at gunpoint for two days, deputies said.
According to deputies, Floyd beat his girlfriend on Wednesday, making her stay in bed all day Thursday with a head injury.
On Friday afternoon, his girlfriend was able to convince him to let her bring her dog to DeLand Animal Hospital—but he insisted on accompanying her with a loaded handgun, deputies said.
Once at the veterinary hospital, the woman slipped a note to the staff there that said, “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know.”
A staff member called law enforcement and a DeLand police officer detained Floyd, a convicted felon, and took his gun.
The Sheriff’s Office then took over the investigation because the incident happened in Volusia County.
