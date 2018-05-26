  • Deputies: DeLand woman passes note saying boyfriend holding her captive

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested a man after his live-in girlfriend passed a note to staff at a DeLand animal hospital saying he was threatening, according to an arrest report. 

    Jeremy Floyd, 39, is accused of beating his 28-year-old girlfriend and threatening her at gunpoint for two days, deputies said. 

    According to deputies, Floyd beat his girlfriend on Wednesday, making her stay in bed all day Thursday with a head injury. 

    On Friday afternoon, his girlfriend was able to convince him to let her bring her dog to DeLand Animal Hospital—but he insisted on accompanying her with a loaded handgun, deputies said. 

    Once at the veterinary hospital, the woman slipped a note to the staff there that said, “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know.”

    A staff member called law enforcement and a DeLand police officer detained Floyd, a convicted felon, and took his gun.

    The Sheriff’s Office then took over the investigation because the incident happened in Volusia County.

